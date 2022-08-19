Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum to $335.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $283.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.04.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $14,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

