Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up approximately 11.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 1.20% of Celanese worth $185,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.45. 10,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

