CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $1.99 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CELEBPLUS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00074668 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEB is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CELEBPLUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CELEBPLUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CELEBPLUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.