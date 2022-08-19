Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells C$745,684.50 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$745,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,167 shares in the company, valued at C$10,367,505.14.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.72. 17,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,544. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

