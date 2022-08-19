Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.29.
Cellectis Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
