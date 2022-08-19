Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.49 and last traded at $97.45. Approximately 66,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,528,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Centene Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,727,000 after buying an additional 60,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

