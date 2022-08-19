Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.80. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 491 shares.

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $12,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after buying an additional 1,448,582 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

