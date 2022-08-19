Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

EBR stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.