Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance
EBR stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
