Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) SVP John Edward Hanson Sells 6,466 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $44.92 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

