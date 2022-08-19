Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

