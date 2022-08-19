Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Patrick F. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,057.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Certara Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Certara by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Certara by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 637.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

