CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.70

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.84.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CESDF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

