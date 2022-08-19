Chardan Capital Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Neutral

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
