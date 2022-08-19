Chardan Capital Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Neutral

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

