Chardan Capital Trims Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Target Price to $5.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

