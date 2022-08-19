Chardan Capital Trims Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Target Price to $5.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

