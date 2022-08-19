Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE: CHE.UN):

8/15/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

8/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$10.50.

6/27/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$10.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 596,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,311. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$9.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

