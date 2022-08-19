Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,721,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 173.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 69.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $167.90.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

