Chicago Capital Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the quarter. Mimecast accounts for about 7.7% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Mimecast worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 472.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIME remained flat at $79.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mimecast

Several research firms have commented on MIME. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.