Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.33. 10,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,615. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Children’s Place by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Children’s Place by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

