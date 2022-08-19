China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

China Everbright Environment Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

