China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.
China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.
