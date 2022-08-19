China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.

China Gas Increases Dividend

About China Gas

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Get Rating)

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Featured Articles

