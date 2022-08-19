China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Further Reading

