China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.
