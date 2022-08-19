Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 163718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

CHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

