CIBC Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$74.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCL.B. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$65.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$61.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.75.

About CCL Industries

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,581.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at C$4,341,581.40. Insiders have bought 585,535 shares of company stock worth $35,115,063 in the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

