Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.63 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $111.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.75.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
