Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.63 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $111.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Further Reading

