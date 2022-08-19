Cineplex (CGX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cineplex (TSE: CGX) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2022 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.75.

8/10/2022 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$16.00.

7/19/2022 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cineplex Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,089. Cineplex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

