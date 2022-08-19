Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$14.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.59.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$10.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$10.24 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.31.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.