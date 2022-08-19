Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.77

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.77 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 221464286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.25).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cineworld Group Trading Down 17.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.93. The company has a market cap of £110.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

