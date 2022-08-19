Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 590,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,953,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,973,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,064,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 24,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

