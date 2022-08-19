Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

