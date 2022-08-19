Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

