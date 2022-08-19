Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Evercore ISI

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 44,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

