Citigroup Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $62.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NET. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.