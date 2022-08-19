Citigroup Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $199.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $177.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

