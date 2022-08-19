Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.50

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.50 and traded as high as $25.63. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 8,531 shares.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $396.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

