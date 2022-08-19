Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRXT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
