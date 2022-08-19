Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLNE. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

