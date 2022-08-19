Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 5,460 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96.

On Friday, August 5th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 206 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,768.00.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 368,539 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,749,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clear Secure by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 864,515 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

