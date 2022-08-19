ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $303,192.69 in Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $303,192.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,866.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $14.46 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
About ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.
