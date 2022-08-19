ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $303,192.69 in Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $303,192.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,866.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $14.46 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

About ClearPoint Neuro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 181,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.