Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NET traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $68.54. 255,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,053. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

