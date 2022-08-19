Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Cloudflare Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NET traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $68.54. 255,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,053. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.76.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Stories
