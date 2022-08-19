Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.71. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 40,696 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.