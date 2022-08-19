CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Frederick James Sievert Sells 6,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

CNO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

