Coco Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

