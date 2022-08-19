Coco Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $427.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

