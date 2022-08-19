Coco Enterprises LLC Sells 139 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coco Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

