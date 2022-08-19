Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.