Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

