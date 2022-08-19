Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMCSA. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

