Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Up 2.3%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 11,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 411,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 592,841 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

