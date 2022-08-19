Comparing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Solid Power and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spectrum Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $102.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.48%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Solid Power.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solid Power has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91% Spectrum Brands 3.41% 3.85% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 470.18 $18.09 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 0.95 $189.60 million $2.55 27.40

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, Good Boy, Meowee!, Wildbird, and Wafcol brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.