Comparing VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VIQ Solutions and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 System1 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. System1 has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.46%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than System1.

This table compares VIQ Solutions and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -32.94% -65.24% -31.12% System1 N/A -28.61% -10.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and System1’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.99 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -2.04 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Summary

System1 beats VIQ Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

