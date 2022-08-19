Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.76. 14,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,675,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research firms recently commented on COMP. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

